RARITAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that off-peak one-seat rides to Manhattan will be restored next month on NJ TRANSIT’s Raritan Valley Line.
Murphy announced Monday morning at the train station that the service will resume on Nov. 4.
“Today’s announcement is a long-time coming,” Murphy said. “Riders on the Raritan Valley Line will see an improvement in their commute.”
Officials said more than 23,000 riders a day take the Raritan Valley line trains.
The service, long sought by municipal and business leaders along the commuter line, had been suspended pending the Positive Train Control improvements on the railroad line.
The service was temporarily suspended in September 2018 for the installation of the new equipment.