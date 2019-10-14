Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is outrage in one Queens neighborhood over plans for a luxury apartment tower.
Members of the Ridgewood Tenants Union rallied Monday against the proposed development. The group wants their local lawmakers to oppose it.
If approved, a Food Bazaar supermarket on Gates Avenue would be razed to make way for the new high-rise.
Critics say they’re not against new housing; they say they’re fighting gentrification that could push longtime residents out of their homes.
“We’re trying to say no to the developers that are coming into our communities and displacing the people that built the communities,” Ridgewood resident Hilda Valentin said.
CBS2 reached out to the developers for comment but have not yet heard back.