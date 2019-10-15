Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man’s body was found early this morning inside a manhole in Columbus Circle.
A Verizon worker made the gruesome discovery around 3:15 a.m. near 58th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Investigators believe the victim may have been homeless and had apparently been dead for several days.
It’s unclear how the man ended up inside the manhole.
