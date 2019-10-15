



Police are trying to track down two men behind a home invasion Sunday in the Bronx.

Police said the suspects forced their way inside an apartment with guns drawn around 1 p.m. on East Mosholu Parkway near Webster Avenue in the Bedford Park section.

They allegedly tied up a 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man with shoelaces and burned the man with an iron.

The men demanded money, but made off with only two cellphones.

🚨WANTED🚨 NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter https://t.co/56VPKmghUz — NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) October 15, 2019

The female victim was not hurt, and the man refused medical attention.

The NYPD released surveillance images of one man sought for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.