WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Williston Park man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Mineola.
Authorities said Joseph Harrison, 64, was riding his bike on Oct. 2 around midnight in Mineola when he was hit.
Authorities say Harrison was struck by a four-door Infiniti SUV, possibly silver or gray, while he was riding southbound on Mineola Boulevard at Washington Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.