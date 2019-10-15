Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have captured a man they say escaped custody while handcuffed this morning in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have captured a man they say escaped custody while handcuffed this morning in Queens.
Johensal Martetejada allegedly broke free around 8:15 a.m. near 135th Street and 82nd Drive in the Briarwood neighborhood.
Authorities say the 29-year-old was arrested back in June on assault charges.
Officers were driving him to a court appearance Tuesday, when he allegedly opened the back door and jumped out.
Chopper 2 was overhead when he was taken back into custody an hour later.