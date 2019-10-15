NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an armed suspect has been critically injured after starting a shootout with officers in Brooklyn.

Sources tell CBS2 the gunman opened fire at police around 8 p.m. near Baltic and Hoyt Streets in Gowanus.

The plainclothes anti-crime officers were reportedly in the area in an unmarked car when they heard shots ring out and then saw the gunman firing at another man in the neighbors.

The NYPD says the officers identified themselves and that’s when the suspect turned his gun on them. None of those anti-crime officers were injured.

They returned fire, firing several shots, and wounding the attacker outside the Gowanus Houses.

The suspect also missed striking the person he was originally shooting at.

The gunman has been taken to an area hospital. Two NYPD officers have also been taken to local hospitals for evaluation but were not reportedly wounded in the gun battle.

Due to police activity in the #Gowanus Houses, utilize alternate traffic corridors such as Smith Street & Nevins Street. — NYPD 76th Precinct (@NYPD76Pct) October 16, 2019

Authorities are alerting the public to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story