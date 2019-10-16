Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two subway vandals caught on camera smashing out the windows of a train in Harlem.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two subway vandals caught on camera smashing out the windows of a train in Harlem.
Video shows two men kicking the door of a subway car on Sept. 28 while the train was near 125th Street and Lexington Avenue while others recorded the incident.
Police say the glass door panels were kicked out into the tunnel.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.