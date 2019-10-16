NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The price was most certainly right for a Freehold, New Jersey man.

He became the show’s biggest winner in daytime history.

For Mike Stouber, many of those moments are still a blur.

“My wife actually started jumping and screaming. Everything I’d say after that I blacked out,” Stouber said.

“Plinko is my cardio,” Stouber told host Drew Carey during the show.

Since childhood, Mike has watched “The Price Is Right” and played along with his family at home. He and his wife were just excited to be in the audience.

There was no way Mike could have imaged playing the iconic game Plinko.

“When you’re up there and you see it bounce and it’s going left. You’re like come back to the right. You’re trying to talk to the chip and get it back to the middle.”

On his first try – $200,000!

Mike ended up winning $202,000 in that game alone.

Then he went on to win the final showcase that included a new car, a trip to Fiji, and even more money. In total, he took home nearly $263,000 in cash and prizes.

He’ll still have to pay taxes on all of that and he had to keep it a secret for a whole month – until Monday.

“We had a bunch of family over who were all thinking they were there for one reason just a brunch on a Monday and all of a sudden it’s hey by the way we’re about to watch a really cool TV show… They were just freaking out,” Stouber said.

Mike also got to relive the magic of an experience he won’t ever forget.

“I’m usually a really calm guy… and seeing that… I went a little crazy.”

You may be wondering what Mike Stouber is going to do with the prize money. He says no big splurges. He may buy a hot tub, but he and his wife have decided on investing most of it for the future.

The previous winning record was nearly $214,000.

