Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new warning for drivers in New Jersey to be on the lookout for frisky deer on the roads.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new warning for drivers in New Jersey to be on the lookout for frisky deer on the roads.
The state’s Environmental Protection Agency says deer mating season is at its peak right now.
That means white-tailed deer may be seen running across roads as they search for mates.
Drivers should be extra careful during the morning and evening commutes when visibility may be poor.
Peak mating season runs until mid-December.
According to the DEP:
- If you spot a deer, slow down and pay attention to possible sudden movement. If the deer doesn’t move, don’t go around it. Wait for the deer to pass and the road is clear.
- Pay attention to “Deer Crossing” signs. Slow down when traveling through areas known to have a high concentration of deer so you will have ample time to stop if necessary.
- If you are traveling after dark, use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. High beams will be reflected by the eyes of deer on or near roads.
- If you see one deer, be on guard: others may be in the area. Deer typically move in family groups at this time of year and cross roads single-file. Female deer are being chased by bucks and during breeding phase are often unaware of traffic.
- Don’t tailgate. Remember: the driver in front of you might have to stop suddenly to avoid hitting a deer.
- Always wear a seatbelt, as required by law. Drive at a safe and sensible speed, taking into account weather, available lighting, traffic, curves and other road conditions.
- If a collision appears inevitable, do not swerve to avoid impact. The deer may counter-maneuver suddenly. Brake appropriately, but stay in your lane. Collisions are more likely to become fatal when a driver swerves to avoid a deer and instead collides with oncoming traffic or a fixed structure along the road.
- Report any deer-vehicle collision to a local law enforcement agency immediately.
For more information, click here.