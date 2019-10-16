Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty NYPD officer in Queens has tragically become the latest member of the department to take his own life.
Police sources tell CBS2 an off-duty sergeant was inside his home Tuesday night when it appears the officer shot himself in the head.
First responders rushed to the scene in the Utopia section of Queens and took the sergeant to a nearby hospital but the veteran policeman could not be saved.
Sources tell CBS2 the sergeant’s wife was home at the time of the apparent suicide.
The tragedy would mark the 10th active-duty NYPD officer to take their own life this year.
