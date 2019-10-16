



The NYPD says officers opened fire on an armed suspect early this morning at a subway station in the Bronx.

Police responded shortly after midnight to a 911 call and ShotSpotter alert about a man shooting a gun at the 225th Street station in the Wakefield section.

They found the 27-year-old suspect on the southbound platform, and two officers fired several rounds, striking him once in the left shoulder.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not released his name but said he does have an extensive criminal history.

“Our officers never hesitate to run towards danger every day to protect our city. This morning’s shooting just underscores the danger that these officers have to live with and the necessity to get illegal weapons off the streets,” NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre said at the scene.

Police also said a .38 caliber semi-automatic gun was recovered on the scene.

Below is a picture of the firearm recovered from the perpetrator involved in tonight’s shooting incident in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/hifctT24Jk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2019

The officers were hospitalized for evaluation but were not hurt.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was on the subway platform at the time. BX39 and BXM11 buses are being detoured around the area.

The Bronx shooting came just hours after police shot and killed another suspect in Brooklyn.