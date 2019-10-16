Comments
Ray Pfeifer was one of the thousands of firefighters who worked for months on the toxic pile at ground zero following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Six years later, he was diagnosed with renal cancer.
While battling cancer, Pfeifer championed the Zadroga Bill, which secured health care for 100,000 people.
Rob Serra of the Ray Pfeifer Foundation joined CBSN New York to talk about the organization set up in his memory.