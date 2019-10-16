



A mother’s social media post has quickly gone viral with overwhelming support after she went online to explain why her young son with autism would be carrying a blue trick-or-treating bucket this Halloween.

Omairis Taylor’s Facebook post has already been shared over 124,000 times since Sunday.

The mom in Hawaii says her three-year-old son is non-verbal, making Halloween difficult sometimes as homeowners wait for children to say “trick-or-treat” before handing out their candy.

To clear up any miscommunication and allow her son to enjoy Halloween too, the family has a blue bucket for him to collect treats in – signifying the color of autism awareness.

“This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism. Please allow him (or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him,” Taylor posted.

RELATED: Teal Pumpkin Project Keeps Trick-Or-Treating Safe For Kids With Food Allergies

Taylor added that she hopes the public will continue to share her message of acceptance this Halloween and continue to raise awareness for individuals with autism who are looking to enjoy this fun-filled holiday too.