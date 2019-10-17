Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Politics and comedy came together for a night of charity in Manhattan.
The 74th annual Alfred Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner was held at the New York Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Hosted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan and comedian Martin Short, the event raises money for needy children across the city.
The keynote speaker, retired Army general and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, had one line about President Trump calling him “overrated.”
“He also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” Mattis joked.
Over the years, the Al Smith Dinner has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.