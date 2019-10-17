NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a tragic coincidence Thursday in Queens involving two FDNY EMS workers.

Both are now in critical condition after one first responder had an aneurysm while rushing to help the other first responder – who had suffered a stroke.

The FDNY says 63-year-old medical technician Liam Glinane was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Thursday afternoon when he had a stroke while driving an ambulance on the BQE.

The ambulance veered off the road and was involved in a fender-bender.

Lt. Raymond Wang responded to the emergency in another ambulance. After arriving at the scene, the 47-year-old suffered an aneurysm and was also taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

“We’re not believers in coincidences, except for today, it was an extremely tragic coincidence. Thankfully both of these members were able to be transported and are still alive – It’s somewhat amazing,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Lt. Wang luckily had a physician in his ambulance, who was on a ride-along at the time. That doctor helped treat both EMS workers at the scene.