CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


It will be very windy this afternoon with gusts of 50+ mph. That said, there’s a risk for downed trees, branches and power lines. Outside of that, expect a much cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It will remain blustery tonight with some clouds lingering out there. Expect temps to fall into the upper 40s or so by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some clouds, but we should see some brightening through the day. It will remain breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday, it’s looking like the best of the next few: tons of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply