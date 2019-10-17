



It will be very windy this afternoon with gusts of 50+ mph. That said, there’s a risk for downed trees, branches and power lines. Outside of that, expect a much cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s.

It will remain blustery tonight with some clouds lingering out there. Expect temps to fall into the upper 40s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some clouds, but we should see some brightening through the day. It will remain breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

As for Saturday, it’s looking like the best of the next few: tons of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.