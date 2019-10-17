NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One raccoon a Long Island neighborhood buzzing and when you see it, you’ll know why this critter is stealing the show.

It is not uncommon to see raccoons rummaging around for food in back yards, but one of those critters sticks out like… well, like a bright white raccoon, reports CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway explains.

This animal is a very rare albino. The homeowner spotted it in his yard, and it doesn’t seem to be very shy.

A wildlife expert said this raccoon is so rare, the odds of seeing one are about 1-in-750,000.

You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than you do of seeing one of those in the wild.