NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 63-year-old man was slashed in the face outside a bodega in the Bronx.
Investigators called it an unprovoked attack.
Police said the victim was leaving the bodega on Thieriot Avenue around 4:35 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the Parkchester section when he was attacked.
The man was taken to the hospital and needed stitches on his nose.
Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He appears to be wearing a red hooded, zip-up jacket and dark colored shorts.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.