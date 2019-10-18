



– Looking to get fit?

From partner Pilates to kids’ parkour classes, there’s plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Swole Mate — Fun Partner Pilates Workout

From the event description:

Have you ever felt like you are too “weak” to head to the gym? Are you too intimidated by all the workout class in the city? Feeling self-conscious? Don’t worry, we definitely hear your concerns! We are creating a partner workout that DOESN’T REQUIRE ANY EQUIPMENT! Just you, your yoga mat and a bonus: a fun time by working out with your friends! Working out is always more fun with encouragement!

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Ripley Grier, 520 Eighth Ave., Studio 16U

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zumba Masterclass: Scary Stories

From the event description:

Happy Halloween! Join Christopher Sangiovanni Troche and Cesar J. Piña for the Scary Stories Zumba Masterclass! Get real creative with your friends, family or whoever you want to get your Zumba on with! There will be prizes for the best themed group, couple or matching costumes and brand new choreo to shake to! There will be water and light refreshments for all. Come party with your fave instructors!

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Pearl Studios NYC, 500 Eighth Ave., Room 301

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga Sunday at Rosé Mansion

From the event description:

Get ready to rosé and namaste! We’re doing yoga with Vino Vinyasa at the mansion on Sundays throughout October. … A Vino Vinyasa instructor will lead you through a series of creative poses that combine vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts. Afterward, you’ll have the chance to explore our mystical mansion and reward your hard work by tasting rosés from around the world.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, noon

Where: Rosé Mansion, 111 W. 32nd St.

Price: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 65% Off at Brooklyn Bridge Bike Rent

From the Brooklyn Bridge Bike Rent deal description:

Cruise the city for hours at a stretch on an expertly-maintained bike. Rentals include helmet, lock and NYC map upon request. Bicycle renter’s insurance ($2), baskets, child bike trailers, child seats and storage lockers available at an additional cost.

Where: 145 Nassau St.

Price: $10 (Two-Hour Bike Rental for One — 54% discount off regular price); $19 (Two-Hour Bike Rental for Two — 62% discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 53% Off Parkour Classes at The Movement Creative

From the The Movement Creative deal description:

Parkour classes are based on stepping around the obstacles by jumping, climbing, running and flipping. These classes focus on parkour fundamentals, technique and flow, conditioning training, and parkour-based games.

Where: Multiple locations.

Price: $14 (One Drop-In Children’s Parkour Class — 53% discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal