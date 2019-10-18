CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least three people are dead following an early-morning crash on I-80 in Parsippany.

New Jersey State Police said multiple vehicles collided around 1:45 a.m. near exit 45.

All eastbound express lanes are currently closed.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

