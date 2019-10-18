Comments
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least three people are dead following an early-morning crash on I-80 in Parsippany.
PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least three people are dead following an early-morning crash on I-80 in Parsippany.
WATCH LIVE UPDATES ON CBSN NEW YORK
New Jersey State Police said multiple vehicles collided around 1:45 a.m. near exit 45.
Troopers responded at 1:45 a.m to a mutli-vehicle crash on I-80 EB express lanes MP 45.2 in Parsippany Troy Hills, Morris County. Three confirmed fatalities. No further information available.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) October 18, 2019
All eastbound express lanes are currently closed.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.