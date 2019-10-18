Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A popular heartburn drug is being pulled from store shelves amid growing concerns it could cause cancer.
Drug-maker Sanofi says it’s recalling Zantac in the United States and Canada.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a study from a Connecticut-based online pharmacy that the drug contains a probable carcinogen called NDMA.
The FDA has not recommended people stop taking Zantac, but advise people to talk to their doctors to switch medications.
