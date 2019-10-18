



The NYPD is trying to track down a group of armed robbers targeting people with pricey jewelry around the city.

Police say the men struck 10 times since Aug. 26 in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. They allegedly stole more than $92,000 worth of jewelry, watches and cash.

Most of the robberies took place in the early-morning hours and involved two suspects, but some included a third man.

Two of the incidents turned violent – A 37-year-old man was hit in the face on Sept. 16 in Spuyten Duyvil, and most recently, a 30-year-old man was kicked on Oct. 14 in Inwood.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and a woman wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.