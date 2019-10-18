Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lady Gaga was on “The Edge of Glory” in Las Vegas until she wasn’t.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lady Gaga was on “The Edge of Glory” in Las Vegas until she wasn’t.
Last night, the New York native “Poker Face” singer invited a fan on stage during her residency show, “Enigma.”
He picked her up while dancing then quickly stumbled off the stage, taking Lady Gaga with him.
The fall was captured from several angles by shocked concert-goers.
It appears the Oscar-winner was not hurt.
Fans say she got right back up and continued her show, though she may think twice about inviting fans on stage again.