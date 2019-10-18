



— The postal service and a Long Island homeowner are in a standoff over a Halloween decoration.

Richard Beatty has been decorating his Brentwood house for years with homemade Halloween decor, including makeshift gallows and a noose with a skeleton hanging from it.

He tells CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff it’s all in good fun, along with a headstone, ghosts and witches.

But that’s not how his African-American mailman feels about it.

On several occasions, the noose has just been swinging empty.

The noose, a powerful symbol of hate in our country, recalls a painful chapter of history to African-Americans, so the local postmaster told Beatty his mail would be suspended because the mailman refused to walk past.

But Beatty says it’s being misconstrued and he has every right to have his mail delivered.

“It is, from what I understand, a violation of your civil rights, and it goes back to the mail must go through. There’s only two reasons basically that they can stop the mail and that’s if it’s unsafe conditions for carrier or if his life is threatened by a dog or icy conditions, not a Halloween decoration,” he said.

Beatty says he doesn’t see anything wrong with the noose.

“It’s a prop. It’s just a prop, like all these other things,” he said.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, a mailman has the prerogative to skip delivery to a house if they feel their personal or physical safety is threatened.

They’ve now concluded they will monitor conditions at Beatty’s house on a day-to-day basis. In other words, the mailman can make the call each day.

On Friday, he declined to comment and delivered the mail.

Beatty says his mailman is overly sensitive and he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.