By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Temps are chilly again with winds not helping the matter! Lots of places below the 50° mark, and paired with the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s in the Hudson Valley, and the 40s closer to NYC. Definitely coat time.
Skies are brighter today with clouds decreasing as the day moves along. Today’s high: 57-62°.
Another chilly morning waking up Saturday, but the weekend is a good one with temps in the 60s Saturday, also being the brighter day, but Sunday is closer to 70°, and we’re eyeing some rain to the south.