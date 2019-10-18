CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Temps are chilly again with winds not helping the matter! Lots of places below the 50° mark, and paired with the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s in the Hudson Valley, and the 40s closer to NYC. Definitely coat time.

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies are brighter today with clouds decreasing as the day moves along. Today’s high: 57-62°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Another chilly morning waking up Saturday, but the weekend is a good one with temps in the 60s Saturday, also being the brighter day, but Sunday is closer to 70°, and we’re eyeing some rain to the south.

