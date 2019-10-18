



The winds finally ease up today, but it will still be breezy out there. Outside of that, expect more breaks of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Our skies clear up nicely tonight with winds diminishing towards daybreak. It will be pretty cold, too, with temperatures dipping into the 30s across inland areas. In fact, the NWS has issued a frost advisory for those areas for late tonight into early tomorrow morning. As for the city, expect temps to dip into the mid and low 40s.

It’s an autumn gem tomorrow with brilliant skies from start to finish. Expect highs to be near normal in the low 60s.

As for Sunday, a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely track just south and east of our area. That said, expect about a 30% chance of rain with highs in the low 60s.