BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus operator in New Jersey is accused of driving while intoxicated with roughly 30 students on board.
Anthony Rodriguez, 64, of South Toms River, was arrested Thursday and charged with DWI in a school zone, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.
Staff members at Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Bayville told police that Rodriguez was acting erratically.
Officers stopped the bus around 2:30 p.m. and took him into custody.
The students were safely moved to another bus.
Authorities praised the school for being alert and acting quickly.