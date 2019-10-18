



The NYPD is looking for two suspects caught on camera in a violent attack on the Upper West Side.

Surveillance cameras caught one of the attackers sucker-punching a woman in the head from behind and knocking her to the ground.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in the vicinity of 200 Amsterdam Ave. #Manhattan #uppereastside @NYPD20Pct on 10/17/19 @ 10:35 P.M. Reward up to $2500 Seen them?Know who they are?☎️ Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/vERUT6P9Np — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 19, 2019

The other suspect is seen trying to pull the woman’s purse away from her on Amsterdam Avenue near West 69th Street late Thursday night.

The suspects ran away empty handed when the woman refused to let go of her purse.

The 57-year-old suffered fractured bones on her face.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.