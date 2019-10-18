



Tonight it’s win or go home for the New York Yankees after losing Game 4 of the ALCS

They trail the Houston Astros 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros dominated with an 8-3 win Thursday, putting them on the brink of their second World Series in the last three years.

The Bronx Bombers had their chances but couldn’t live up to their nickname.

“We get guys on base, but we’re just missing that one big hit. That’s the thing Houston was able to do tonight. They got their big hits when they had some traffic on the bases. So we’ve just got to regroup and let’s go back to playing our game,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge told reporters after the loss. “I’ve got to step up, you know, everybody’s got to step up. We’ve just got to go out there, just take care of business and just do our job.”

New York fans say they’re keeping the faith.

“It’s going to be rough. You never know with these Yankees. They come back and do whatever,” one fan told CBS2.

“Hopefully, they can come back and do what they have to do to come through and win another championship,” said Tim Noon, of Bay Shore. “Twenty eight. It would be nice.”

“They can absolutely turn it around. It’s happened in the past, and they can definitely do it again without a doubt,” Maryanne Alvord, of Yorktown Heights, said.

James Paxton will start on the mound tonight, facing Houston’s ace Justin Verlander.

The first pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.