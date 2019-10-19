Comments
NEW YORK (AP/CBSNewYork) — Federal agents and New York City police have arrested a suspect in the murders of two teenagers who were shot to death on an East Harlem school rooftop in 1995.
Forty-five-year-old Ramon Solla, of the Bronx, was arrested Thursday in the deaths of Ricky Santiago and Christopher Torro-Rossy, both 17 years old.
Authorities say Solla killed Santiago and Torro-Rossy on March 3, 1995. Both were shot in the head on the roof of an East Harlem high school.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said he hopes the arrest brings “some measure of comfort” to the victims’ families.
William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York’s FBI office, said time “doesn’t wear away the guilt” of anyone who takes a human life.
Information on an attorney for Solla wasn’t available.
