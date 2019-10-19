Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made a big drug bust in New Jersey involving marijuana and vaping cartridges containing THC hash oil.
Police say they’ve arrested seven people this week in Fort Lee.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspects were all involved in the distribution of a controlled substance in New Jersey and New York City.
In all, officials say 81 pounds of marijuana and 6,000 vaping cartridges were seized.
The seized products are worth approximately half a million dollars.