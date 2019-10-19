NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY says an EMT was assaulted during a medical call Friday night.
According to the FDNY, the EMT was responding to a medical call in the Bronx when the assault occurred.
The EMT was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Since June 2018, all FDNY ambulances have signs prominently displayed in multiple locations promoting strong penalties for assaults against EMS personnel. The text of the signs is as follows: "FDNY EMTs and Paramedics Are Protected by NEW YORK STATE LAW. Assault is a Felony Punishable by 7 years in prison."
“FDNY EMS members perform dangerous work thousands of times a day responding to medical calls and protecting New Yorkers. An assault on one of our brave members is a despicable act. Our thoughts and prayers are with our seriously injured EMT,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.
The FDNY did not provide further details regarding the incident.