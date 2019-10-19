Comments
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Shirley man is accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.
Shane Williams, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery and grand larceny.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the Whole Foods on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove.
Police say 23-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez was sitting in her car in the parking lot when Williams approached her and asked her for directions.
Williams then allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Rodriguez and told her to get out. She complied, and he got in the driver’s seat and drove away. Rodriguez was not injured.
Rodriguez told CBS2’s Matt Kozar that her purse, credit cards and driver’s license were still in the car when he drove off.
Police did not say if her belongings or vehicle were recovered after Williams was arrested.