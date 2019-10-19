Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Playground equipment that was installed at McDonald’s PlayPlaces across the country is being recalled after dozens of reports of injuries.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company Soft Play is recalling their Spider Climb playground climbers, which were exclusively sold to and installed at about 200 McDonald’s locations nationwide.
The equipment has plastic platforms, ropes, cables and chains for children to climb, but the company says the platforms were designed too far apart and children could fall while trying to get to the next level.
According to the CPSC, there have been 34 reports of injuries related to this recall.
Soft Play says they have installed additional platforms to the affected products to reduce the distance between platforms.
For more information on this recall, visit cpsc.gov/Recalls.