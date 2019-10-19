



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a stunner of a Saturday after a cold morning! Abundant sunshine and comfy temps made it feel like a perfect fall day.

Expect more clouds to move in tonight and it won’t be as cold, but still a chill in the air with temps in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will feature more in the way of clouds with temps right around 60, and rain is likely for the afternoon and evening as the remnants of Nestor pass well south and east of our area. We’re not going to have a stormy day like Wednesday, but you will need the umbrella.

Monday is a beautiful start to the work week with sunshine and temps in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be our next chance for rain as a front moves through, then it’s dry and beautiful with temps in the 60s for the rest of the week!