



Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star’s successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.

The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.

Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.

“I’m lucky and I’m happy that I was in that classroom for those kids and I was able to prevent that tragedy,” the Parkrose High School coach said.

The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.

The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building earlier this month.

He was sentenced to three years probation and will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

