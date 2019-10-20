



— Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state agencies will investigate reports of what he calls “horrifying” conditions at an apartment building in the Bronx

The building in question allegedly has bedbug infestations, and there are allegations of drug-related crime taking place there.

On Sunday, Cuomo told the state Department of Health to perform an environmental health assessment at the building, and the state Office of Rent Administration has been directed to investigate if rent-regulated units in the building are being adequately maintained.

“The alleged conditions in this apartment building are horrifying and completely unacceptable,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The government’s job is to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers, and apartments in the rent regulation program have an obligation to maintain a decent environment for tenants to live. That’s why I am directing state agencies to investigate these disturbing allegations, and if any wrongdoing by the owners of the building or the social services provider is found, we will hold them accountable.”

The building is managed by Five Star Management and its social services provider is Acacia Network.