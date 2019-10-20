CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NBA regular season gets underway soon and the rivalry between the Knicks and the Nets is at an all-time high.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets poses during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Brooklyn signed two big names in the free agency — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — setting themselves up to be the new kings of New York.

Adam Zagoria, of Forbes.com, says he thinks the Nets have a chance to make the playoffs in the east.

The Knicks, meanwhile, didn’t get Zion Williamson, but they did get RJ Barrett.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks and Thomas Bryant #13 of the Washington Wizards reach for the ball during their game at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“RJ Barrett was Zion’s teammate at Duke. They’re good friends. He was the projected number one pick before Zion became Zion. I think RJ’s going to have an exciting year. He can play a lot of different positions. And Zion is hurt now. He’s going to miss the start of the season with right knee soreness, so it may give a chance for RJ to sort of blossom and try to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors,” Zagoria said. “You know, the Knicks went out, they missed on KD and Kyrie, they spent $70 million on a bunch of other guys, but they have some talented players.”

Zagoria says he doesn’t know if the Knicks are playoff team in the east, but they could make it interesting for Knicks fans.

