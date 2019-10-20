



— The NBA regular season gets underway soon and the rivalry between the Knicks and the Nets is at an all-time high.

Brooklyn signed two big names in the free agency — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — setting themselves up to be the new kings of New York.

Adam Zagoria, of Forbes.com, says he thinks the Nets have a chance to make the playoffs in the east.

The Knicks, meanwhile, didn’t get Zion Williamson, but they did get RJ Barrett.

“RJ Barrett was Zion’s teammate at Duke. They’re good friends. He was the projected number one pick before Zion became Zion. I think RJ’s going to have an exciting year. He can play a lot of different positions. And Zion is hurt now. He’s going to miss the start of the season with right knee soreness, so it may give a chance for RJ to sort of blossom and try to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors,” Zagoria said. “You know, the Knicks went out, they missed on KD and Kyrie, they spent $70 million on a bunch of other guys, but they have some talented players.”

Zagoria says he doesn’t know if the Knicks are playoff team in the east, but they could make it interesting for Knicks fans.