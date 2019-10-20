Comments
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two boys were arrested over the weekend in connection to an alleged bias incident that took place during a Lawrence High School football game Friday night.
According to Lawrence Township officials, at least one of the boys allegedly urinated on someone while calling the victim a racially derogatory name.
Police said Saturday night that two juveniles had been arrested in connection to the incident. The boys were not identified, but police say both live in Lawrence Township.
The Lawrence Twp Police Department would like to announce the arrest of 2 juvenile males who reside in Lawrence Twp and who are of Indian descent in connection with the bias incident that took place at Lawrence High School on Friday night. Great work by LTPD Detectives
— Lawrence Twp Police, NJ (@LawrencePD_NJ) October 20, 2019
Further details have not been released.