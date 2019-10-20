CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two boys were arrested over the weekend in connection to an alleged bias incident that took place during a Lawrence High School football game Friday night.

According to Lawrence Township officials, at least one of the boys allegedly urinated on someone while calling the victim a racially derogatory name.

Police said Saturday night that two juveniles had been arrested in connection to the incident. The boys were not identified, but police say both live in Lawrence Township.

Further details have not been released.

