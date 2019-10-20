



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a gray and damp day across much of the area, with light rainfall affecting us and making for a good day to do things indoors.

Rain will taper off pretty quickly overnight and skies will clear a bit, with temps getting into the 40s to around 50 overnight.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, light breezes and temps reaching the middle 60s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year! Tuesday will be the next rainy day as showers will be likely in association with a cold front passing through. Temps will be closer to normal in the low 60s.

The rest of the week looks bright and seasonable with temps in the low-mid 60s, and the next chance of rain not until late Friday night.