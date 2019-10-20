Comments
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University Police are investigating a criminal sexual contact incident that happened Sunday morning at the university’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University Police are investigating a criminal sexual contact incident that happened Sunday morning at the university’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway.
According to police, a student was asleep in a dorm room around 7:40 a.m. when a man came into the room and made unwanted sexual contact with the student.
The student then woke up, and the man ran out of the room. The student was not physically injured.
Police say the dorm room was unsecured.
The victim described the perpetrator as a 20-year-old man who was about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and black hair. He was wearing glasses, a pink shirt and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.