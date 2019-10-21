NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One Queens neighborhood is becoming a dangerous place to park.
Police in College Point say there have been at least five car break-ins there since Aug. 23.
Last Monday, three men were seen on surveillance video burglarizing a car inside a Target parking lot at 20th Avenue and 132nd Street.
The 60-year-old owner of the car told police he parked in the lot around 1 p.m. When he came back, he realized his credit cards had been stolen from the center console and $2,300 of unauthorized purchases had been made on two of the cards.
The four other break-ins happened in parking lots near 132nd Street and 15th Avenue. All of them happened during the day.
Some of the cars had been left unlocked. But in other cases, the suspects pried the doors open.
The NYPD reminds people not to leave anything valuable in their cars and to be on the lookout.