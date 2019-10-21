



– A set of steps in the Bronx could be the borough’s stairway to fame thanks to a blockbuster movie.

People who live and work at the real-life Highbridge location hope the attention leads to some changes, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

“Philly should not be the only city in the United States with famous stairs,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

Rocky made Philadelphia’s stairs an iconic landmark in the City of Brotherly Love.

Now a set of stairs in New York is making the climb to fame in the movie “Joker,” in which Joaquin Phoenix follows his transformation into a supervillain.

His character lives in the Bronx and several times in the film the steps near Shakespeare and Jerome avenues set the scene.

“My favorite part was the stairs,” said Max Maroe visiting from Las Vegas.

Maroe and his family are among the many who have made their way to the spot to snap an iconic shot.

“I wanted to see it and we realized it’s in New York, so we came here, just took an Uber and now we’re here,” he said.

Instagram has been inundated with the hashtag #JokerStairs as fans recreate their own version.

It’s also drawn international attention.

Even Diaz posed for a picture.

“Many of our step streets in the city of New York are located here in the Bronx,” said Diaz.

“But they really cost a lot of money and they need a lot of help and a lot of repairs and hopefully the attention that they’re getting because of ‘Joker’ and because of Hollywood now, the city of New York will invest in these steps.”

Residents say they don’t mind the attention.

“I think it’s positive, it’s a good thing,” said resident Eddie Soto. “It’s becoming more popular, it’s becoming famous, it’s good for the block.”

And what’s good for the block, they hope is good for the borough.

“Go right here on 161st Street to see it, you don’t have to go anywhere else so come to the stairs, come to the restaurants,” said resident Manuel Valentin. “Just come to the Bronx, period, that’s what we need.”

These stairs are no joke. Plan on climbing more than 130 of them before you get to the very top.

