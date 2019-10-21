



It’s smooth sailing this afternoon with high pressure remaining in place. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

It will remain on the cool side tonight with a little extra cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the mid and low 50s again.

Tomorrow’s looking like a mainly cloudy day with a little rain or light showers from midday onward. Then, at night, it looks like the showers become more widespread with perhaps some isolated pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Things should wrap up during the overnight hours and make way for some clearing even before daybreak on Wednesday.

As for the the remainder of the day on Wednesday, it looks fairly nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.