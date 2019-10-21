Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Halloween is 10 days away, but New York City is already getting in the Christmas spirit.
Rockefeller Center has chosen the tree for its annual holiday display.
The Norway Spruce hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County.
It will be cut down on Nov. 7 and then arrive in Manhattan on Nov. 9.
The official tree lighting will be held on Dec. 4, with the tree on display until Jan. 17.
It will be adorned with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.