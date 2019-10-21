Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report sheds light on New York City’s homeless crisis.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report sheds light on New York City’s homeless crisis.
City comptroller Scott Stringer says domestic violence is causing an increase in the number of people going into shelters, and he’s calling for changes.
“To build lives with economic independence, domestic violence survivors and their children need permanent affordable housing,” said Stringer. “Not motel rooms with no kitchen and no security, and because of our failure to provide stable housing for families in need, we are actually driving up the rate of homelessness.”
READ THE REPORT: Housing Survivors: How New York City Can Increase Housing Stability for Survivors of Domestic Violence
Comptroller Stringer says 41% of families in homeless shelters in 2018 endured domestic violence.
Half the children in shelters were younger than 6 years old.