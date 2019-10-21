



A massive search is underway for a missing West Point cadet who’s believed to be armed.

The U.S. Military said the cadet was last seen at the academy Friday. He was supposed to participate in a military skills competition over the weekend, but never showed up.

Officials said the cadet’s M4 rifle is also missing, but they don’t believe he has any magazines or ammunition. They said he does not pose a threat to the public but may be a danger to himself.

CBS2 has learned the cadet is a member of the class of 2021, but his name has not been released.

The U.S. Coast Guard and New York State Police are helping military police in their search. Anyone with information about the cadet’s whereabouts is asked to call West Point Military Police at 845-938-333.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)