NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a barbershop in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. last Monday on Maujer Street near Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police said a 30-year-old man was getting a haircut when another man pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.
The victim handed over $350 in cash, along with his credit cards and cellphone.
He told police he thought the suspect spotted him when he parked his BMW nearby.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.