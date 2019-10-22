Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The final plans for a redesign of the bus network in the Bronx were unveiled Tuesday.
The proposal calls for two new routes, including an express route. It also increases frequency on 11 existing routes.
Four of the routes will provide direct service to subway stations in the Bronx.
“I’m optimistic that this final design will be efficacious in getting our commuters to and from their point of destination more expeditiously,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. told reporters.
Officials said the revamped network will improve service for the 675,000 bus riders in throughout the borough.